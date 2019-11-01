Thanks for great care

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the staff of the gynaecology/oncolgy ward of the St James Medical Complex.

My thanks and appreciation for the wonderful treatment and care I received during my recent surgery.

Before I went to the hospital I was a bit nervous and daunted by the fear of the unknown, but you were all so kind and reassuring when I arrived, which took away a lot of my apprehension.

You demonstrated your total commitment in caring for me and the other patients when we were helpless in the days immediately following surgery and you also gave us the support and encouragement we needed.

I particularly thank head nurse Latash and her team of nurses, Mc Pherson, Brooks, Francis, Roopnarine and all the others I cannot name, who provided me with round-the-clock care.

To Dr Samuel, Dr Roach, Dr Mohammed, Dr Quinlan and Dr James and the rest of the surgical team, I thank you for your expertise in the operating theatre and for your post-operative support. You were members of the team I saw on a daily basis during my stay.

I also thank all the other people who played a pleasant part in my treatment and recovery, from day one on entry to the hospital clinic until my discharge after my surgery.

Thank you all again for all your care and support.

DEBRA HAYWOOD

via e-mail