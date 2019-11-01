Rootsyardd goes to Jackson Square

Rootsyardd resident selector Gauge of Black Chariot searches his vinyl record collection. -

KNOWN for its roots and rockers music, live artists and complete night market, Rootsyardd Dub & Night Market heads to Jackson Square, St Clair for the first time.

The organisers promise to deliver the same vibe at this venue tomorrow from 6 pm with the Tree of Life edition. The move is the first step towards the goal to make Rootsyardd a roving event throughout TT.

Founder and creative director Jude Patrick said in a media release, “The idea became part of the vision once we had the experience of the first event. We knew instantly it was the kind of thing we needed to take to people. It’s also something we see fitting into other spaces seamlessly in terms of aesthetic and energy, and that in itself is exciting.”

From its inception in May 2018, the music event has been bringing together local artisans, visual artists, music selectors on vinyl, and foundation roots/rockers/reggae music played through an old-school sound system to create a one-of-a-kind sensory experience for patrons.

The event has featured special guest vendors whose enterprises are geared to advancing specific social or environmental causes, such as the TT Blind Welfare Association and the Turtle Village Trust. This time, the House of Vetiver will take centre stage, showcasing its hand-woven baskets, root bundles, soaps, mats and upcycled chairs.

Out of common use for many years, the vetiver plant has only been reintroduced in recent years to assist with soil stabilisation, erosion control, and building rebuilding healthy soil-water environments, the release said.

Rootsyardd has developed a reputation for its sustainability, health and healing thrust, the release said. A mix of talks and activities facilitated by Dr Harry Ramnarine, yoga instructor Troy Hadeed, activist Gillian Goddard, meditation/yoga instructor Kate Dalton-Brown along with the last event’s commemoration of World Peace Day on September 21, are testament to the movement’s philosophical leanings.

The Tree of Life edition reinforces messages of wellness and sustainability as Gicelle Malgoire opens with a kinetic yoga session accompanied by selector Ras Jammy on turntables. From 6.45 pm two short films will be screened by Green Screen – The Environmental Film Festival as part of the build up to its annual film festival, November 5-9.

A continued collaboration with Thinkartworktt Studio will see artist Dalia Brathwaite paint live at the venue to the sounds of Rootsyardd resident selector Black Chariot, who will be joined by German guest selector El Presidente International, Fadda Flow.

“We’re 100 per cent committed to elevating local creative talent across the board. And we’re 150 per cent devoted to promoting the peace and love of roots music and the consciousness of anything akin,” said Patrick.

The next event will be held on December 7.

For more info: @rootsyardd on Facebook and Instagram