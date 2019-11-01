Police: NDA does not mean no investigation

ALTHOUGH a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) does not negate possible criminal charges, police say they can't confirm that allegations of sexual misconduct against former Sport Minister Darryl Smith were ever reported to the TTPS.

Senior police sources yesterday said they were unable to act without a victim and if no one reports the matter, there is nothing that can be done in terms of a police investigation and possible charges.

Attorney Wayne Sturge said that a NDA does not prevent any criminal charges from being laid. Sturge added that if the NDA was used to cover-up any criminal offence, that in itself, is a criminal act.

Details of allegations made against Smith by his former assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau were never disclosed. Sturge said depending on details, any police investigation could very well lead to charges.

Smith was fired twice by the Prime Minister after Newsday reported that Moreau was paid $150,000 to settle a wrongful dismissal lawsuit. Following the axing, Dr Rowley appointed a three-woman team to investigate the circumstances that led to Moreau's dismissal and subsequent payout.

The trio found there was a "concerted effort" by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to cover up a sexual harrassment matter and that the wrongful dismissal was used as a means of sanitising the entire issue.

Parts of the report, contained in a four page letter to Smith by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister Office, Maurice Suite, revealed that Moreau reported the matter to senior public officials. Newsday was told there is no procedure in place within the public service to address sexual harrassment.