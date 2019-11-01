Penal pensioner abducted, robbed

Moments after a 77-year-old man withdrew $3,000 from a Penal bank on Wednesday morning, two men bundled him into a car at gunpoint and robbed him.

Up to yesterday police were searching for the culprits, whom they referred to as “cowards” who targeted “an easy prey.” Police said Arthur Glasgow walked out of First Citizens Bank at Penal Rock Road at about 10 am. After he had taken a few steps, a car pulled up next to him. Pointing a gun at him, one of the two men inside ordered Glasgow into the car. They drove a short distance to Beckles Avenue, turned around and dropped him off at SS Erin Road. The criminals took $2,000 he had in his shirt pocket. Unknown to them, he had $1,000 in another pocket. Penal police are investigating.