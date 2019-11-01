One dead, 3 injured in early-morning crash

A woman is dead and others seriously injured after an accident on the Beetham Highway this morning.

Fire officers said at around 4.20 am a woman driving a Nissan X-Trail tried to overtake a dump truck but collided with it instead, injuring four people.

Passersby saw the accident and fire services and an ambulance went to the scene.

Fire officers said by the time they arrived, three of the injured passengers were already outside their vehicles. The fourth had to be removed from the wreckage.

Fire officers took the injured people to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where the woman was declared dead.

She had no form of identification in the car and police are continuing enquiries.

The other three people are warded in critical condition.