Man found in dump hit on head

CLARE Anthony Alcala, the man found under a mattress at a dumping area at Penal last Thursday, suffered a fatal blow to his head.Police believe the killers hit Alcala with an object, then dumped the body at the site at Penal/Quinam Road. Up to Wednesday, they had not found the object nor arrested any suspects.

Funeral arrangements are being made. Police said Alcala was a “piper” with a long criminal record for having marijuana, cocaine and devices used to smoke cocaine. He had a shack at Marigold Drive, Siparia, but often slept on the streets in the area. Police said he was in his early 50s. A report said at about midday last Thursday, an anonymous caller contacted Penal police about the body. Police from the South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III went to the scene.