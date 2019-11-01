Hosein, Hope star in Red Force warm-up

TT Red Force’s Tion Webster. -

THE trio of Akeal Hosein, Kyle Hope and Tion Webster all showed their quality in a TT Red Force warm-up match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

The Khan XI included the players that will represent the TT Red Force at the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament that bowls off next week in St Kitts and Trinidad. TT will be captained by Imran Khan.

Batting first, the Khan XI posted 280/9 in 50 overs with Hope cracking 63 and Webster scoring 58. Hope struck four fours and two sixes in his 51-ball knock and Webster slammed seven fours and two sixes in his 49-ball innings. Hosein scored 39 off 38 balls to give the Khan XI a boost in the final 15 overs and Darren Bravo pitched in with 28.

Bowling for the Rayad Emrit XI, Terrance Hinds grabbed 2/65 in nine overs, Emrit took 2/25 in eight overs and Kissoondath Magram snatched 2/34 in ten overs.

In reply, the Emrit XI got to 199/7 in 45 overs when bad light stopped play to give the Khan XI victory by 44 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Crystian Thurton top scored with 43 off 76 deliveries with three fours, Joshua Da Silva contributed 41 from 50 balls with five fours and one six and Yannic Cariah chipped in with 30. Left-arm spinner Hosein ended his solid game with 3/31 in eight overs and off spinner Jon Russ Jagessar took 2/27 in seven overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Imran Khan XI 280/9 (50 overs) (Kyle Hope 63, Tion Webster 58, Akeal Hosein 39, Darren Bravo 28; Terrance Hinds 2/65, Rayad Emrit 2/25, Kissoondath Magram 2/34) vs Rayad Emrit XI 199/7 (45 overs) (Crystian Thurton 43, Joshua Da Silva 41, Yannic Cariah 30; A Hosein 3/31, Jon Russ Jagessar 2/27) Khan XI won by 44 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method