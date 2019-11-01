Gun, drugs seized in St Clair police exercise

Police said a St Clair businessman who is in his mid to late thirties has been arrested in relation to an illegal gun and a quantity if drugs found at his home today.

Police said the man who was also on bond for drunk driving earlier this year was detained by police. He is being questioned in relation to the discovery of the weapon along with a quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

Police said they visited the man's Flood Street, St Clair, home along with members of the Special Operations Response Team earlier today. The police had obtained a search warrant after receiving information on the drugs.