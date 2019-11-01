Expert advice at Pink Room bra-fitting clinic

A nurse chats with a woman at the Pink Room in Delaford. - THA

Several women throughout Tobago responded to the call to attend the Pink Room brunch and bra-fitting clinic, which was hosted recently by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development at the Pink Room, Delaford.

Nicole Joseph-Chin, founder and CEO of Ms Brafit Ltd shared valuable information on breast cancer, proper care techniques for breasts and different facets of her unique service. She also provided free consultation to attendees on identifying the best bra-fit and the best breast prosthesis (in the case of cancer survivors). This event was held in observance of Breast Cancer month.

In her brief remarks, Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington said the statistics showed the need for the services offered at the Pink Room, which has been designed to cater for women.

Carrington said, “Since opening in May, we have seen over 654 visits to the centre,” which included breast smears, breast ultrasounds, pap smears etc.

“Our partnership with Family Planning Association of TT ensures test results have a short turnaround time.”

Carrington explained that the bra fitting clinic was being held for the first time in Tobago and it will be held again, once a need has been identified. She encouraged the public to continue to access the expert services being provided at the Pink Room.

To access services at the Pink Room contact 773-2264 or walk in during the hours of 8am- 4pm, Monday to Fridays.