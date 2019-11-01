Cox: PM always shows support for Hindu community

Communications Minister Donna Cox PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister had made prior arrangements that could not be cancelled and therefore could not attend the closing night of the Divali Nagar, last Saturday.

It also coincided with Dr Keith Rowley's celebration of his 70th birthday last week Thursday.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj criticised the Prime Minister for spending the time in Tobago instead of being in Trinidad for what is considered one of the holiest time for the Hindu community.

Maharaj stated that the PM had "shown open contempt for Hindus and a lack of respect for the nation's diversity. Rowley again blanked the closing night of Divali, where he would have been the honoured guest, and, instead, hightailed it to Tobago, where he is celebrating his birthday in grand style."

However, in a statement yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox said Rowley attended the Divali Nagar celebrations as recent as last year.

She said this was not a one-off show of support as the PM has consistently attended, hosted and engaged the Hindu community in TT over the years.

Cox said this year, at the Diplomatic Centre, the Prime Minister hosted over 12 Hindu organisations, including their spiritual heads, from throughout Trinidad at a deya lighting ceremony.

She said as is customary, the Prime Minister issued a message to commemorate Divali 2019, and last month, on September 6, 2019, Rowleyand other Government officials celebrated the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at the Vishwanath Mandir in Sangre Chiquito.

"These events are a clear demonstration of the Prime Minister’s support and respect for the Hindu community and show that Pundit Satyanand Maharaj’s accusations are unfounded and meritless. To suggest that the Prime Minister is not entitled to celebrate his 70th birthday betrays the real value Pundit Maharaj places on sacred and momentous events, and is contrary to his public utterances. Seventy years of good health, strength and mental capacity is not to be easily dismissed."

Cox added that the PM had scheduled an engagement with his pastor in Tobago prior to the announcement of the date of Divali, and given the circumstances, "no right thinking or reasonable person would begrudge the Prime Minister a celebration of this major milestone or time with his family, particularly because the job of the Prime Minister never ends; it travels with him wherever he goes."

Cox said TT is a multi-cultural society and the Prime Minister has always shown respect and tolerance for its diverse beliefs and ethnicities.