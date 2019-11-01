Appeal Court rules: Suspension of Legal Profession Act ruling stays

A TEMPORARY suspension of a judge’s declaration that section 15(1A) of the Legal Profession Act (LPA) is unconstitutional as it discriminates against non-nationals who want to practise law in TT, remains in place.

In an oral decision delivered Friday, Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Judith Jones and Andre des Vignes held that the temporary suspension extended by Justice of Appeal Prakash Moosai was appropriate.

The judges were ruling on an application filed by Grenada-born, St Lucian prospective attorney Dianne Jhamilly Hadeed, who sought to have Moosai’s suspension order discharged on the basis that it was further infringing her rights.

“The order to suspend doesn’t protect her but undermines what was given to her,” Hadeed’s lawyer Raisa Caesar argued.

“We must protect her declaratory reliefs,” she added.

Hadeed had successfully convinced Justice Vasheist Kokaram to declare that section 15(1A) of the LPA was unconstitutional on the basis that the law was discriminatory and placed an additional burden on a non-national to seek admission to the Hugh Wooding Law School, write an entrance examination, or wait at least additional years to be called to the bar in England and then seek to get their certificate of fitness before being admitted to the local Bar.

The State appealed the judge’s ruling to seek clarity on the law and sought a temporary suspension order, first with Kokaram, which was granted, and again with Moosai when the appeal was filed.

The effect of Kokaram’s ruling was that no one, including TT nationals, could apply under section 15(1) of the LPA to be admitted to practise in TT without a legal education certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School until the law was amended by Parliament or the ruling was successfully appealed. Section 15(1A) of the LPA allowed TT law students an alternative avenue to enter the profession, without the requirement of obtaining a legal education certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School if they underwent their six-month in-service training under a practicing attorney, once they had the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) from London.

Moosai’s suspension allowed TT law students, who were affected by the declaration, to be admitted to practice later this month and had the appellate court yesterday removed it, some 31 prospective attorneys would have been affected.

In delivering the court’s decision, Bereaux said Moosai had the jurisdiction to issue the suspension. “The law doesn’t develop in a vacuum,” he held, adding that such exercises of discretion by the court must be used sparingly.

Bereaux also pointed out that the suspension order did not prejudice Hadeed, especially when the State’s appeal of Kokaram’s ruling has been expedited and will be heard on December 17.

He also said court had to consider the 31 prospective attorneys who have been affected through no fault of their own and that Moosai’s order met the justice of the case.