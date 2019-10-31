Where is Brianna?

Two men are in custody assisting police with the disappearance of a 15-year-old Barrackpore schoolgirl. Thursday, on their Facebook page, the police said Brianna Toll was last seen at her home at Papourie Road, Barrackpore, on Wednesday.

Newsday learnt that police arrested the two men and impounded a car.Up to today, police and relatives were searching for the student, who goes to a secondary school in the area.

Anyone with information can call 999, 555, 911 or the nearest police station. They can also text/WhatsApp the Police Commissioner at 482-GARY (4279).

Barrackpore police are investigating.