Unsanitary conditions at Edinburgh Gov’t Primary

- Lincoln Holder

Teachers and pupils of Edinburgh Government Primary School have already lost almost two weeks of teaching time because of unsanitary conditions. Several tutors and students' parents, the school, at Kestrel Boulevard, is a highly “unsafe and unfit” environment because of an infestation of pigeons in the ceiling, pigeon droppings throughout the premises and unhealthy washroom facilities.

Since school reopened in September, several students have fallen ill with rashes, respiratory problems, severe itching and asthma attacks. As a result of these unsanitary conditions, teachers are reluctant to return to work, even though a report from the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) on Wednesday deemed the school fit for use.

Speaking on condition of anonymity yesterday, a father said teachers walked out on October 18, and returned to work on October 21, only to walkout again later that day, hoping their issues would be addressed. Staff then returned to work on October 29 and were told repairs would be done over the Christmas holiday, a decision which did not sit well with the majority of teachers and parents. The irate father said, “The children, especially our standard five class who is preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam next year, are suffering the most.

“The cleaners are trying to constantly wash the pigeon droppings away with a broom and wiping the banisters, but this is not solving the problem. As soon as they clean the affected areas, the pigeons return and make a mess once more.

"The roof also needs to be repaired, because the pigeons have made a home for themselves here.”He added that even though they were glad to get some help from Edinburgh/Longdenville councillor Janelle Joe-Ryan to buy some supplies for repairs, the authorities needed to do more to ensure the safety and health of those attending the school. He believes parents and teachers are still doubtful about resuming school despite being given the go-ahead by OSHA.

Edinburgh Government Primary has an approximate student population of 50, excluding teaching staff. The father added, “The toilets and drinking taps are also in a deplorable condition.

"To the back of the school, there are a couple slabs of concrete that are out of place and pose a danger to children.

"A section of the ceiling recently collapsed and a child was almost injured.

"The entire environment is unclean and unsafe.”

Newsday tried to contact the principal, Farrah Mohammed, for comment around lunchtime yesterday, but was told she was in a meeting. An hour later she was said to be unavailable.