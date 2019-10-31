UNC’s Ram out of election race

Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram.

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Glen Ram has pledged to help the Opposition UNC not only retain the corporation but also make inroads in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

Meanwile he has withdrawn as a candidate from the December 2 local government race.Ram was charged in late May by the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) with receiving a $1,500 bribe in June 2018. He was later granted bail with surety of $100,000. In a phone interview yesterday, Ram, who represents the Biche/Charuma district, said he is concentrating on making sure his name is cleared of the bribery charge.“Yes, I am bowing out of the race for Biche/ Churama in the local government election,” he confirmed.

“But I continue to support the UNCs and my political leader, and make sure we win Mayaro and by extension Sangre Grande.”Ram said he is still the chairman of the Cumuto/ Manzanilla arm of the Opposition party and will continue to support whoever is given the nod to contest the district.“At this point I am just trying to clear my name, and once my name is cleared then I will make a decision on my political future and what I intend to do at this time.”

His next hearing date is November 6. He said he had written to both the party’s general secretary Dave Tancoo and political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar telling them of his decision.Tancoo said the party had received Ram’s letter. He said the party’s screening committee had screened several other people and a new candidate should be in place by the weekend. Asked whether Ram still had a part to play in electoral politics, he said, “That is a decision for him because the matter has not been resolved.

He will not pursue any kind pf office until his matter has been resolved.”The UNC is expected to launch its local government election campaign on November 10 at the Couva South multi-purpose car park, Camden Road, Couva from 2 pm.