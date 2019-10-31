TTPA to provide safe, fun zone Francis discusses ten-year paintball journey…

Stephan Gardner hides behind tyres as he shoots at his opponent. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

IT took ten years of planning, research and putting measures in place to re-introduce paintball to TT and through the TT Paintball Association (TTPA) and Spectrum Experience, people will soon be able to visit the La Vega Estate in La Vega Village, Gran Couva, to participate in the action packed sport.

Paintball enthusiasts flocked to the scenic La Vega Estate, on Saturday, to get a taste of what is expected to become a regular spot for those who want to compete in the sport, as a paintball league is set to begin in January 2020.

It is not only for competitive people as Davidson Francis, founder and CEO of the TTPA and CEO of Spectrum Experience said.

In an interview with Newsday, Francis said, “... It is also here for the public for friends and family to come and have fun. Corporate companies could come and do team building exercises and as I said, what we want to do is merge our military background with the paintball to give you some scenario play. These days people now playing this game called Fortnite or the Call of Duty, so people want to feel that kind of soldier (vibes), so that is what we want to do. Merge the two to give you that experience.”

In paintball, people use guns with small spherical capsules filled with paint that break upon impact. Participants, well equipped with masks and body armour, hide behind barriers and shoot at their opponents.

Paintball was banned previously in TT, but Francis said they have approval. “In the past, it was banned. The ban has not really (been) lifted, but we got approvals. I coming from a military background and some of my colleagues and associates here also have military background, so we show that level of responsibility with regards to safety, rules and regulations in place.”

Asked if the sport was banned because of the dangers of the sport Francis said, “I would not say the dangers, but a lot of rumours were going around. One was a lot of misuse of the markers and persons (not) being responsible, (not) being adults. You have something close to a firearm, not really so lethal as a firearm, (but) some persons from what we heard would have drive around and caused a little bit of mischief with it.”

Francis said it was a long and tedious process in getting paintball back in TT.

“This is ten years or more in the making. A lot of research, a lot of measures in place using the international standards. I also linked with some of the old time players who would have played the game in the past. With their input we merged everything and we try to bring this back as a proper sport, but it was a lot of work to put in. We had to show that level of responsibility.”

Jason Alfred, who was at La Vega Estate taking part, said he has been a paintball enthusiast for a long time and was delighted that he could participate again.

“I took part in it earlier on years ago when it first came out. I believe it is a great sport. I was one of the first people playing years ago and I am very glad to see it playing again,” Alfred said.

Francis wants to give people a chance at a new experience.

“The Association will govern it as a proper sport to reintroduce the game of paintball as a proper sport where we build leagues, build teams and run proper tournaments. Introduce a new sport other than just football and basketball.”

Francis said interested people will register under the association and compete in a league by early 2020. “We want to start by next year January to put things in place. We want at least 30 to 40 teams and we could do a round robin like how you do in football (where you have) elimination and you move up and we could have prize giveaways. We are looking to get some proper sponsorship, get certain big names in the game and create that (excitement).”