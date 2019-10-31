TTCF in stage two of investigating Govia crash

THE TT Cycling Federation is currently in stage two of the ongoing investigation surrounding Chris Govia’s (Breakaway) horrific crash which occurred during a Division II race at this year’s Beacon Cycling on the Avenue on October 8.

Breakaway are claiming another local cyclist wilfully obstructed Govia’s progress in the race causing him to fall off his bike and sustain a broken collar bone. In a statement issued to the local cycling fraternity following this incident, Breakaway are seeking disciplinary action and financial compensation from the “offender” for all medical expenses and the damage to Govia’s bicycle as a result of the crash.

Speaking with the fraternity’s disciplinary committee vice-president Joseph Baptiste yesterday, he revealed the committee has already completed their inquiry and are now reviewing all the necessary documents to plan a way forward.

“We’re in the second stage of the process now having completed the inquiry,” he explained. “The disciplinary committee is still going through all the documents concerning this matter before we come to a final decision. However, this process will still take some time to be resolved.”

According to Baptiste, following the committee’s revelation, the athletes/clubs involved would have an opportunity to either accept the final decision or request that the matter go before a tribunal.

“If the person in question accepts the sanction, that would be the end of the matter. If they don’t, then a longer procedure starts where everyone involved would have to come and say their part. Then the panel would then uphold the charge, then go before the tribunal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 40-year old Govia, who has not returned to work since the incident, will begin surgery on his shoulder on Monday. Following the surgical procedure, Govia will be out for another six weeks to ensure a full recovery. However, his chances of returning to the competitive cycling circuit remain slim since this is the second time he has broken his collar bone. Govia also hopes that a positive decision is swiftly made by the disciplinary committee on the matter, so that he can be reimbursed for his medical and bicycle expenses which will amount to a significant figure.