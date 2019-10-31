Three contenders vie for bmobile Business Technology Award Winner to be announced on November 15 at Champions of Business

Caribbean Airlines, Term Finance (Holdings) Ltd and Vibrant Technology Solutions are the three finalists vying for the 2019 bmobile Business Technology Award.

The three finalists vying for the bmobile Business Technology Award are waiting with bated breath for November 15, when the winner is announced at the 2019 Champions of Business Awards Ceremony, hosted by the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts North (NAPA). The Business Technology Award, sponsored by bmobile, was introduced in 2018 to recognise the creation of innovative, disruptive, technology-based companies or ICT-based solutions that had a significant impact on either their target users or industry as a whole. The three 2019 finalists for the Business Technology Award are Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL), Term Finance (Holdings) Limited and Vibrant Technology Solutions Limited.

Ian Galt, TSTT’s general manager of Enterprise Services congratulated the three finalists and wished them continued success in their businesses. He said bmobile was very pleased to be able to partner with the TT Chamber for a second consecutive year to sponsor the Business Technology Award.

“We were very pleased with the response we got from the business community last year and this year, I am happy to state that the nominations received far exceeded our expectations. This augers well for our local business community.” Galt noted that technology is an enabler for business growth by allowing companies to quickly capitalise on opportunities and businesses are becoming more aware of the many benefits that using technology will bring to their organisations.

“From internal communications and processes to external services and solutions, technology can support a company’s vision, strategy and key performance indicators to increase the efficiency, performance and profits of an organisation. So the companies which were nominated for the award are not all ICT companies. However, the nominees are innovative companies which have utilised technology to improve their service solutions, increase customer satisfaction, expand their market reach and attain excellence in their services and solutions. It is our hope that the bmobile Business Technology Award would continue to raise the awareness of the benefits of levering technology in business and lead to an increase in the level of adoption of technology solutions and initiatives in Trinidad and Tobago and the resulting sustainable development of our local economy.”

CAL received a finalist spot for utilising technology as the medium to deliver its new customer experience strategy which includes an improved website, a free-to-download mobile application launched in July, content delivery in-flight and payment portals. CAL’s improved customer service is in line with trending technology while offering customers a new way to keep connected.

Term Finance, the Caribbean’s first completely web-based credit institution, earned a finalist spot by placing its entire end-to-end loan process online. Whilst the company is registered in various markets, all loan processing and customer service is handled by the Trinidad-based lending team which can access the services 24/7, anywhere in the world using any smart device.

Vibrant Technology Solutions grabbed the third finalist position by offering unique and flexible ICT Project Management and Integrated ICT Services to several corporate clients throughout the region and North America. The company offers solutions that seek to provide clients with the highest ROI by ensuring that projects are executed successfully in a cost-effective manner.

TT Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria said he, too, was very pleased with the entries received and that the finalists were from different types of industries. “Each of the finalists has shown the power of technology and how using technology has truly made them boundary-less and to constructively disrupt the sectors they serve.” Faria noted that Term Finance is a very small, recently founded company but has already set up operations in St Lucia, Guyana, Jamaica and Barbados; and that CAL is not a technology company but showed how a business can leverage technology across multiple platforms to enhance its customer engagements and to now provide services that airline customers in other parts of the world take for granted. Faria also pointed out that Vibrant Technology Solutions utilised technology to become borderless and can now provide its services to anywhere in the world.

“All three finalists achieved these business advancements because of technology and solutions which are disruptive because they changed the way things were done before: both internal to their companies and externally within their markets. This should be a wakeup call for other local organisations to understand that technology is an enabler which allows them to easily and quickly scale their business to attain the competitive edge.”

Faria said the TT Chamber was very happy bmobile came onboard to sponsor its technology award. “It’s a very harmonious relationship because bmobile is helping to charter the technology future for Trinidad and Tobago and all the companies nominated for this award would be empowered by what bmobile provides, which are internet access and technology solutions. I wish to commend bmobile for the work they have been doing to support the local business community and we look forward to deepening our partnership with them.”