Second wounded bandit held, 2 still on the run

A man believed to be one of four bandits who tried to rob a mini-mart this morning was arrested when he sought treatment for a gunshot wound he received during a gunfight with off-duty police during the robbery.

Police said the 39-year-old man went to the Mt Hope Hospital an hour after the robbery with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Doctors called the police, who went to the hospital and arrested him.

Another man, 23, was arrested at the Santa Cruz mini-mart this morning after he was also shot by police.