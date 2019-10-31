Ramps Super Series T20 to empower women

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, second right, has a conversation with Regional Business Development director Dale Lutchman, Ramps Super Series representative Kern Ramlochan and director of Sport at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Grace Jackson, at the launch of the Super Series cricke,t at the Ramps Logistics Corporate Box, Learie Constantine Stand, Queen’s Park Oval yesterday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Ramps Logistics Super Series T20 Tournament is expected to provide fun, camaraderie and bragging rights among the eight participating teams, but will also give women the avenue to take a more active role in sport administration.

Eight teams will compete in the T20 tournament from Saturday to December 1 with matches being played every Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm and 5 pm at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

In Ramps Logistics Group A SFBT, Full of Vybz, Lawyers and Ramps Logistics will compete and Ramps Logistics Group B will feature Naps Alumni, Doctors, Hillview Renegades and Real CC.

Yesterday, details were announced for the upcoming tournament at the media launch at the Ramps Logistics Corporate Box at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Kern Ramlochan, a representative of the Ramps Super Series, said every year new initiatives are utilised and this year is no different. “The tournament is actually ideal for the training of new umpires, scorers (and) trying new technology. Last year we used the Criqhq platform (online scoring)...we (are) looking at women’s development as a key area this year. We are looking at for the first match to have a team of women who will be in charge of discipline and the running of the tournament, so all the rules and regulations go through a team of five lawyers.”

Ramlochan wants to see more women get involved in sport administration such as Grace Jackson, director of Sport at UWI, St Augustine.

“In addition to that we have a women’s development committee that will be working with Ramps and they will be looking at different avenues that we could do meaningful things in terms of creating opportunities and creating avenues for women in sport...Miss Jackson, we figure with you blazing the trail right now, we (would) like to see more women like you in sport administration and with women’s cricket being such an important thing we would like to have a women’s tournament in the future.”

Jackson is delighted to be part of the tournament as getting more women in sport is her aim. “My responsibility is sports and facilities (at UWI). I have big dreams and part of the big dreams is really the development of women in sport and in particular I have a special interest in the development of women in cricket. Thanks again Ramps for coming in...I can see it is going to be a success. I predict things too, I predict that this will be an absolute success. I will spend a lot of time there as I did last year.”

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath also praised the efforts of the organisers. “I want to thank the committee for taking this initiative of supporting cricket. I look forward to next year, maybe that the TT Cricket Board could take over the reins of running this tournament just as we did earlier this year when we took over the running of the Bert’s Over 50 and Over 40 Tournament.”

Regional business development director at Ramps Logistics Dale Lutchman, along with members of the competing teams attended the launch.