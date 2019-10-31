Plenty talent, but no seats, water, toilet paper at SanFest

STORY TIME: Wynsty Boochoon of ASJA Girl’s College recites Paul Keens Douglas’ String Bank at the NGC SanFest monologue (dialect/standard English) category at the Creative Arts Centre in San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

THERE was an abundance of talent but an absence of seats as hundreds of primary-school students had to sit on the floor or stand for hours as they waited to perform at the semi-final rounds of the San Fernando Arts Festival (SanFest) on Tuesday.

Teachers who accompanied them called on the organisation to improve the arrangements for the children, who were excited to showcase their talents.

Jasmine Adams, music teacher and choir director of the St Joseph’s Girls’ RC School, told Newsday the accommodations for participants were absolutely horrible.

“We come here every year to participate and today, we have fewer tents, there is barely any seating. Inside the auditorium is already full.

“My girls are sitting on the floor in their costumes and they still have to perform after lunch. They are sweaty and looking despondent and tired and not in the mood to perform.

“The venue, on the whole, is unable to facilitate the number of schools participating and the number of students who are coming per school.”

Adams said, on Tuesday morning when they got to the Creative Arts Centre where the competition is taking place, there was no water.

“The bathroom facilities are horrible. There is no toilet paper. Also, there is no water in the building right now.”

On Tuesday there was a packed schedule, with students coming from across Trinidad to perform in the choirs and solos, as well as dance categories.

St Joseph performed Matilda in the folk category.

Candice Sylvester, a teacher at Sacred Heart Girls’, Port of Spain, said her students, dressed in white and gold, were performing in the parang, classical, religious and nation-building categories, as well as in three solo categories.

“We are here for the entire day, because we are in all of the categories. While I think it is a nice opportunity for the children to get involved in the music and showcase their talents, I think the organisers need to consider another venue.”

St Dominic’s RC teacher Julie Aqui, who accompanied her students who participated in the parang category, was also disappointed.

“If we expose children to these kinds of sub-standards, this is what they are going to expect, and this is not acceptable.

“When the rain started drizzling, we all had to rush for space under the limited tents. They don’t have enough tents and they don’t have enough chairs.”

When teachers started complaining to festival director Sherid Mason about the lack of seating, a stack of chairs was ordered and delivered around noon.”