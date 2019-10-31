One killed, 2 wounded in Diego drive-by

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old Diego Martin man and the wounding of two others in a drive-by shooting on Thursday morning.

Police said Jonathan Abdul, aka "Chuckie,"Luke Jaggernath and Marcus Williams were standing on North Post Road, Patna Village, Diego Martin, just after 9 am.

A silver Nissan AD Wagon drove past and a passenger shot at the group, before the car drove off.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police, who took the three men to the St James Hospital, where Abdul died while being treated.

Jaggernath and Williams remain warded.