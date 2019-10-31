Off-duty cops thwart Santa Cruz robbery

Stock photo

One man is in custody and three of his accomplices are on the run after a botched robbery at a Santa Cruz mini-mart this morning.

Police said the four men went into Archie's Mini Mart at Cantaro Extension, Santa Cruz, just before 9 am and announced a robbery.

Two off-duty policemen were there at the time buying something when they heard the commotion. They ordered the men to surrender, but the bandits fired at him.

They shot back, wounding one of them.

The three other bandits ran away leaving their wounded accomplice behind.

Santa Cruz police went to the mini-mart and took the man to the hospital.

They seized a gun after the shootout and the money the bandits had taken from the cash register was recovered.

More as it becomes available.