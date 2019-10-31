National Trust ‘warned’ over listing

AS the National Trust on Wednesday announced 30 heritage sites to be formally listed for legal protection, one organisation said it will appeal against its building being listed, a procedure, it said, which can reduce the commercial value of such properties.

Trust chairman Margaret McDowell named the listed sites at a function at Briarend (Audrey Jeffers House) on Elizabeth Street, St Clair. (See sidebar.)

But Trinidad Building and Loan Association CEO Leslie Nelson complained the listing could hurt the commercial value of the association’s building at Chacon Street, Port of Spain.

“The value of our building will be decreased. We will be appealing.”

He wished the listing process would require the owner’s consent and allow an appeal before the listing, rather than after.

McDowell in reply said the trust must engage with property valuers. Noting the TBLA building’s proximity to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, she said one must look at the potential of that site, which would likely never be approved for any 20-storey building.

“With your site you could do all sorts of interesting things.”

She said if the building were ever sold, any decent architect could craft a new design to incorporate and maintain the edifice, just as had been done for the National Library incorporating the Old Fire Station in Port of Spain.

“We need a discussion on how this listing will increase your value,” McDowell said.

Newsday later spoke to Nelson.

“It didn’t provide any comfort,” he said of McDowell’s reassurance. “Notwithstanding her enthusiasm over listing 30 sites, our concerns have not been addressed. We don’t share her view.”

He said he has not formally commissioned any fresh valuation of the building under listing but has been told by more than one valuer of a likely loss of value.

“You get a commendation, but maintenance of that building stays with you.”

He dubbed the notion of listing as lip service.

“The Government doesn’t help with maintenance, and then you can’t change anything on the building.”

Nelson reckoned listing should be more applied to historical and cultural sites such as churches and mosques, but not be forced onto commercial sites.

Asked if even more esteem than at present should be conferred on sites that get listed, to help boost business, Nelson replied, “Esteem may not translate into commercial activity. The TBLA is the only commercial entity mentioned in the 30 listed sites.”

Also at the function, a woman asked allowed if tax breaks, grants and access to help could be given to the proverbial little old lady trying to upkeep her home listed as a heritage site.

30 sites the National Trust proposed for listing:

St. John's London Baptist Church, PoS. - Grade 1

Conquerabia, PoS - Grade D

Holy Trinity Cathedral, PoS - Grade 1

Sacred Heart RC Church, PoS - Grade 2

Trinidad Building and Loan Association Building, PoS - Grade 4

Old Public Library, PoS - Grade 3

Old Fire Station, PoS - Grade 3

Old Police Headquarters, PoS - Grade 3

Red House, PoS - Grade 3

Shiva Mandir, Gasparillo - Grade 1

Arima Dial - Grade A

Exchange Village Shiv Mandir - Grade 1

Petroglyphs/Caurita Stone, Maracas/St Joseph - Grade A

Sarah Morton Dormitory, San Fernando - Grade 3

San Fernando Railway Station Grade 4

Trinidad Government Railway No 11 (Train Engine) - Grade A

Wild Fowl Trust, Pointe-a-Pierre - Grade C

Knollys' Tunnel, Rio Claro - Grade A

Sangre Grande Old Post Office - Grade 2

St Joseph RC Church, St Joseph - Grade 2

Laventille Water Trough, PoS - Grade A

Nelson Island - Grade B

58 Piccadilly Street, PoS - Grade 2

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, PoS - Grade 2

Briarend (Audrey Jeffers House), PoS - Grade 2

Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Tobago - Grade C

All Saints' Anglican Church, PoS - Grade 2

St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, PoS - Grade 2

Boissiere House, PoS - Grade 2

St Vincent Jetty Lighthouse, PoS - Grade 1

BUILDINGS:

Grade 1: no change allowed.

Grade 2: change permitted if similarity is maintained.

Grade 3: non-structural and specified alterations are allowed.

Grade 4: a facade or other part must be maintained.

OTHER:

Grade A: Rare manmade artefact

Grade B: Place of natural beauty vulnerable to despoliation

Grade C: Site of particular plant or animal life vulnerable to despoliation

Grade D: Outstanding indigenous work of art

Grade E: Work of international repute

Grade F: Original manuscript, music score or similar written by a TT citizen