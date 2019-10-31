Flash flooding in PoS

File photo: Flooding in the capital city, Financial Complex, Twin Towers. Independence Square, Port of Spain. Thursday, October 10, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

A heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon brought the usual flash flooding in Port of Spain, resulting in back up of traffic along Ariapita Avenue just as the workday ended.

Shortly after midday the rain began to fall heavily along the west. Regional co-ordinator at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Jai Gowandan said the water took a while to recede and traffic slowed because of this.

People took their time to manoeuvre through the water to prevent any damage to their vehicles, he said.

The Met Office forecast heavy showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in western areas of Trinidad.

It has also extended its yellow level hazardous sea warning to Monday and warned of battering waves, mild coastal flooding and erosion. It is therefore warning the public to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Checks with the disaster co-ordinator at the Port of Spain corporation Stephan Affonso told Newsday the flash flooding was normal, but the water quickly subsided.

Gowandan said there were no reports of flooding at the other regional corporations.