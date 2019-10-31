Ex-Air Guard officer in court for armed robbery

A FORMER member of the Air Guard charged with armed robbery has appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court.

Umari Greenidge, 26, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor Wednesday afternoon. She read a charge to him that on October 15, together with another man, he robbed Damus Roofing Supplies.

The charge was that they robbed the manager, Tevin Lord, of $79,019, while armed with a firearm.

The incident occurred at about 11.15 am inside the store at Duncan Village, San Fernando.

Connor did not call upon Greenidge to plead to the charge, which was laid indictably by PC Dillon Basdeo of the San Fernando CID.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said a computerised criminal-record tracing of Greenidge, to determine if he has any previous criminal charge, could not be done. A name-check, however, revealed a criminal charge pending in the High Court.

Connor remanded Greenidge into custody to reappear on Friday, when she will decide whether to grant him bail.