Doctor: More innovation needed in health system

A doctor is advocating for more research and its practical use in the local medical sector in order to improve the health system.

Dr Abdul Hamid, general manager at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) for Primary Care Services, said there needs to be more innovation in the healthcare system.

He was speaking at the NCHRA’s inaugural research day and wellness festival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope on Thursday.

In what he termed s“disruptive innovation,” Hamid said changing thought patterns and the way things are done can effect positive change.

“We have to think about the simplest things first. This is the direction in which we need to direct our thought processes. The healthcare system has jobs to be done, there need to solutions through technology intervention and a value model by which to operate.”

The key message is sustainability by reduced complexities, he said.