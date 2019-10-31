CoP to party leaders: Tell me about meetings

Police Commsissioner Gary Griffith - ROGER JACOB

For the upcoming local government elections and next year's general election, communication between the police and leaders of various political parties is key.

So said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, urging political leaders to meet with him to discuss any concerns over security for rallies and other meetings.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Griffith said constant communication would be necessary to ensure peaceful and incident-free local government elections.

He encouraged political parties to give him adequate notice of rallies and other meetings.

He said while the Cop's approval was not necessary for political campaign meetings, it was suggested that adequate notice should be given to provide enough security.

"We need enough time to do the necessary background checks to decide the quality of security that is required for that event and others, so I look forward to meetings with all the relevant political parties to make sure their relevant concerns with the police service are met.

"I need to have constant communication and information to be pumped to me as quickly as possible – not what I have seen at times, where they (political p is key arties) will send information just a few hours prior to the start of a political meeting."