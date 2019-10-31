Campbell to begin training with new team

TT’s Teniel Campbell. -

OLYMPIC-bound, Teniel Campbell, will begin the first phase of her professional cycling career with Italian club, Valcar Cyclane, when she travels to Europe on December 15 to join her new teammates and begin a detailed training block ahead of the dawning season.

Although Campbell’s competitive schedule rides off in February, the blossoming endurance cyclist will definitely need some time beforehand, to properly acclimatise to her new surroundings. Having spent the last 15 months training and representing the International Cycling Union’s World Cycling Centre (WCC) team in Aigle, Switzerland, Campbell has found favour on the European circuit, since her performances there, significantly assisted in her qualification for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Additionally, during her dominant stint at the WCC over the past few months, she was spotted by scouts and eventually signed to Valcar Cyclane.

“I’m looking forward to the training regime and meeting up with my new teammates,” she said. “I will have to do a lot of bike and power testing to make sure I’m ready for their unique training programme and I have to follow it. I’m excited about it all because it’s a new experience for me.”

At the Italian club, the 2019 Pan American Road Race and Time Trial double silver medallist, becomes their first ever international cyclist to join the fully female outfit.

On her selection to the pro circuit and becoming the first ever TT female cyclist to qualify for the Summer Games, the Debe High School graduate was elated. However, she revealed that while the Olympic stage is considered the most iconic sporting platform for an athlete; as a road cyclist, there are many other highly accredited races across the globe that she would also like to work her way up the rankings and be selected to compete in.

“In road cycling, qualification to the Olympic Games is not the only big achievement,” the 22-year old speedster added. “There are several Classic races and World Tours that I have set on my radar that I’d like to be a part of. It’s going to be tough because as a road cyclist, you have to work yourself up the ladder with good performances in order to qualify to participate in these races. While the Olympic qualification is an achievement in itself, these tours are also a target for me.”

Campbell credited her recent successes to the athletes and coaches at the WCC, who according to her, helped pave the way for both her mental and athletic development. She also held in high regard domestic club (PSL) coach, Desmond Roberts.

Speaking with her local club coach Roberts yesterday, he was also grateful that Campbell had been achieving her intended goals. Roberts, however, admitted that if she had not gone to Europe, her qualification to the Games and selection to Valcar Cyclane would not have been possible. According to him, the European continent provides a wider variety of more recognised races which aided Campbell’s progression.

“We’re very happy about her selection to the pro team and the Olympics,” he said. “We believe though, that if she was training and racing in the Caribbean and USA only, Teniel would not be in this position today. The western hemisphere does not have the quality of training and coaches for road cycling. If you want to make it, you have to go to Europe.”