Bandit shot trying to rob cigarette truck

A 26-year-old man is in police custody this afternoon, after he tried to rob a cigarette truck making deliveries at a restaurant in Diego Martin.

Police said the man confronted one of the deliverymen at around noon in Hillaire Street, Diego Martin, but was shot in the hand and foot by a security guard who was in the truck and saw the robbery.

A woman who was passing by was grazed by a bullet.

West End police took the man to the hospital for treatment and seized a revolver.