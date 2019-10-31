Bandit shot trying to rob cigarette truck
A 26-year-old man is in police custody this afternoon, after he tried to rob a cigarette truck making deliveries at a restaurant in Diego Martin.
Police said the man confronted one of the deliverymen at around noon in Hillaire Street, Diego Martin, but was shot in the hand and foot by a security guard who was in the truck and saw the robbery.
A woman who was passing by was grazed by a bullet.
West End police took the man to the hospital for treatment and seized a revolver.
