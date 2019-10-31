Anglican school students protest for a new school

THE Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican primary school has given the ministry of education an ultimatum – demolish the condemned building and replace it was a prefabricated unit as promised.

Members of the PTA Megan Rush-Charles and Satesh Boodoosingh said refurbishment of the old Marabella South Secondary school is no longer an acceptable option for their children.

“We are saying to the Ministers of Education, take the $1.1 million, demolish here (Claxton Bay Anglican) and put up the prefab buildings you promised us.”

The two were among parents, accompanied by their children dressed in their school uniform, who protested outside the condemned building on Tuesday morning for a new school.

Rush-Charles said its been more than one month since the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) condemned the school and ordered it closed.

Since then Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis visited the school and told parents, teachers, principal, the Anglican school board and the NPTA that the old Marabella school will be retrofitted to accommodate staff and students.

He said refurbishment would have been done within two weeks, and during the Christmas vacation prefabricated buildings would replace what was condemned.

“This school was closed by OSHA because it was deemed unfit for our kids. The minister promised our children would have been in school by today (Tuesday), which is why they are dressed in their uniforms.

“I visited the Marabella site on Saturday and no work had started. I heard a contract was awarded sometime over the weekend and they are rushing to get the work started within another two to three weeks.

“It's just been lies upon lies and I am at a loss for words because our children have been out of school for over one month. It’s becoming a nuisance because some parents cannot go to work and others have to put out money for daycare,” Rush-Charles said.

Boodoosingh said the teachers have been good, sending work schedules for the 163 children but they are still being denied the right to a proper education.

He said instead of waiting for another two to three weeks for the refurbishment work to conclude and then have to bus children from Claxton Bay to Marabella every day, that money could be saved and channelled into the new prefab buildings.

“Its almost November, the school will be closed in December, what sense does it make to spend so much money to repair the Marabella building to accommodate the children for a few weeks.”

Unless, Rush-Charles said, “they want to do to us what they have done to the Marabella Anglican which has been displaced for four to five years.”

When Newsday spoke to Francis last week, he said there was no money in the system and the government was awaiting the passage of the budget to start refurbishment work on the Marabella site.