Abdulah: Concerns over violence when voting for local gov’t elections

David Abdulah

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah is concerned over potential violence that voters may face when venturing into different areas to vote for the upcoming local government elections and general elections.

He said he intends to raise the issue at a meeting with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Speaking with reporters outside the Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) Frederick Street, Port of Spain office, this morning, after a meeting with officials, Abdulah said while he was unable to say in which areas in particular voters felt threatened, it was a legitimate concern that the authorities should address .

"We raised some concerns about the issue of some areas where some people may find it difficult to move from area to another, given the issue of violence in certain communities.

"The commissioner (of the EBC) expressed an understanding of that, but identified some logisitcal issues.

"So we hope to work with him to ensure that everyone is able to vote and we also intend to meet with the Commissioner of Police on this issue to make sure that on election day and even prior to that, every citizen is free to vote in TT."