50-inch smart TV for Woodford Square

His worship, Joel Martinez, Mayor of the city of Port of Spain, speaks to Sharon Balroop, Ansa McAL Group Corporate Communications Manager, at the official handing-over of a new AiWA 4K 50" Smart TV for use in Woodford Square, Port of Spain. Thursday, October 31, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

From tomorrow people will be able to view more than 145 channels on a smart television reinstalled in Woodford Square.

The day after Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said there would be WiFi in the square, ANSA McAl’s group corporate communications manager Sharon Balroop presented Martinez with a 50-inch ultra-smart television.

Balroop said the group was very open when Martinez approached with his suggestion.

“We do have a good working relationship with the Port of Spain City Corporation, so when he approached us there was no way, given the fact that Standards Distributors Ltd falls within the ANSA McAl Group, that we were ever going to say no to him.

“I understand he has some bigger plans for Woodford Square, so we look forward to hearing what those are going to be about,” Balroop said.

Sasha Lowhar-Best, marketing manager for Amplia, told the media the company will provide internet services to access the TV channels.

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

At the handing-over ceremony, Martinez thanked the two for sponsoring the services to help enhance the square. He said it was very generous of both corporate citizens in sharing the opportunity for the people of Port of Spain to enjoy the television.

Martinez said the initiative came about when he started the upgrades in the city parks.

“I met and spoke with the people of the square and sought their advice, and one of the many requests was to have the television restored.

“They indicated to me that it would be nice if I reinstalled the television, which has not been working for the past three years. It is a television that is ten years old, and they said it would have been nice to watch the budget in the square.”

Voltron Toppin,a snowcone vendor, who has been selling in the square for 45 years, also thanked the mayor, Amplia and ANSA McAl.

“It has been a long time since the TV in the square stopped working, and when I spoke with the mayor he told me he will work on something to have another TV put in place.

“There is a lot of things happening in the country and it would be nice to follow and know what is going on while I ply my trade,” Toppin said.