Tributes for former CJ Bernard

Clinton Bernard served as chief justice from 1985-1995.

A condolence book for former chief justice (CJ) Clinton Bernard was opened this morning at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain for members of the public who wished to pay their respects.

Among those signing the book were President Paula-Mae Weekes and the Prime Minister, who visited the court before 10 am.

Bernard, 89, died at his Westmoorings home last Saturday morning, after ailing for some time.

Bernard was the country’s 43rd chief justice from 1985-1995 and the sixth after TT became an independent nation.

A member of the communications team at the Judiciary said the funeral date is yet to be determined and the condolence book will be open until then.

On October 12 former CJ Satnarine Sharma was cremated. He died on October 9 at his home after being ill with cancer.