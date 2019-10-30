Students get brighter prospect

Joel Primus of BPTT presents a token to Brighter Prospects student Tenecia Persad for completing 65 hours of volunteerism. -

"With so much negativity being highlighted in society, it’s good to know that the young people of Mayaro are an inspiration to our nation."

So said Joel Primus, community sustainability and stakeholder relations advisor at BPTT, as he encouraged tertiary-level students from Mayaro and environs to perform at their best.

Primus was speaking at the annual cheque distribution ceremony for BPTT’s Brighter Prospects scholarship programme at the Mayaro Resource Centre recently.

He also revealed that the next intake of students will be delayed due to the economic climate, said a media release.

Primus told the students: "You inspire faith in a better tomorrow by bringing positive change to your community, our country, this region and the entire world. I applaud your hard work and all that I ask is that you continue to shine brightly and illuminate our society to achieve the best that it can be. As long as you try to be your best, BPTT will be there to support you.”

Primus said the current economic environment has not only resulted in the need for evaluation at all levels of the company, but has also impacted the intake of new students which will be delayed until next year.

"We will continue to support the students that are already enrolled and when 2020 comes, new students will have an opportunity to access the Brighter Prospects scholarship programme, which has transformed the landscape of Mayaro and environs,” he said.

Open to residents of Mayaro and environs, Brighter Prospects is one of BPTT’s flagship programmes. Started in 2003, the programme provides financial assistance to tertiary students at approved institutions. The programme has provided grants to more than 700 A-Level and 600 tertiary-level students since its inception.

Beyond financial assistance, the company provides additional support such as academic guidance and motivational sessions and secures internship placements for the scholars.

On hand to inspire the students with his own story of personal sacrifice and triumph was motivational speaker Kevan St Brice: “I want to encourage you to always do your best in everything that you do. People seem to forget that everyone that finishes the race is a champion; so don’t compare yourself to anyone.

You need to be practical in life and don’t give up on trying just because you can’t achieve perfection. At any moment you fly many flags – you all represent Mayaro, you represent BPTT, you represent your families and you represent the best of what TT can be. Just do your best and remember that you are the star of your own story!”