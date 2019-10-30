St Helena couple found with gun, ammo, camouflage clothing

A St Helena couple arrested during a police exercise on Friday night, were charged yesterday evening for possession of a gun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and camouflage clothing.

Police said the 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both of Wall Street, were being processed up to press time for a number of different offences.

A silver Nissan Sylphy, which was found at the couple’s apartment during the exercise, had false licence plates that were originally registered to the owner of a Hilux.

The man is expected to be charged with having an unregistered vehicle with fraudulent licence plates, the possession of a firearm and ammunition and the possession of camouflage clothing under the Summary Offences Act.

The woman is expected to be charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition.