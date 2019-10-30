President almost scolds MC over national anthem

Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes President Of The Republic Of Trinidad And Tobago

An MC on Wednesday narrowly escaped a reprimand from President Paula-Mae Weekes after he told the audience to stand for the national anthem.

The incident took place at a seminar hosted by En To To, Keys to Success: Doh Hot-Up Yuh Head, at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain.

Because the audio for the anthem malfunctioned, the MC eventually said, “Please stand for the singing of the anthem.”

The President thanked him for quickly correcting himself.

“When I heard the MC say, 'Stand for the playing of the national anthem,' the blood rushed to my head.

“I have been saying repeatedly from day one, we don’t stand for the playing of the anthem, we stand to sing the anthem and recommit ourselves each time to TT,” Weekes said.