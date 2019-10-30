Pres Sando look to keep title hopes alive

PRESENTATION San Fernando will be looking to keep their title hopes alive, in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, when they face QRC in a rescheduled fixture today at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Presentation are third on the standings with 27 points – trailing defending champs Naparima who have 33 points and St Anthony's (29 ponts). However, if Presentation fail to gain full points, then Naparima will be crowned champions before their final match, on Saturday, away to QRC.

Fourth ranked East Mucurapo (27 pts) are behind Presentation on goal difference and will be hoping to reduce that margin when they lock horns with twelfth ranked Speyside (14 pts) at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo. Carapichaima will also be aiming to secure a still credible fifth place finish when they travel to do battle against ninth placed Trinity East (15 pts) at Trincity.

Pleasantville (14 pts) also play host to St Augustine (13 pts) at the Yolande Pompey Ground in Princes Town while relegated teams Trinity Moka (seven) and St Mary’s (four) round off their competitive campaigns at the CIC Ground in St Clair.

Standings

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Naparima*13*10*3*0*31*10*33

St Anthony’s*13*9*2*2*41*17*29

Presentation San F’do*12*8*3*1*27*7*27

East Mucurapo*13*8*3*2*30*13*27

Carapichaima East*13*6*4*3*24*20*22

San Juan North*13*6*2*5*30*11*20

QRC*12*6*1*5*22*26*19

St Benedict’s*13*5*1*7*15*21*16

Trinity East*13*4*3*6*15*19*15

Pleasantville*13*4*2*7*15*18*14

Malick*14*4*2*8*21*28*14

Speyside*13*4*2*7*19*37*14

St Augustine*13*3*4*6*31*27*13

Trinity Moka*13*2*1*10*16*42*7

St Mary’s*13*1*1*11*5*44*4