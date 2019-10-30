PoS mayor: WiFi for Woodford Sq by Xmas

FILE PHOTO

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez has announced plans to make wifi access available in Woodford Square before the beginning of December.

Addressing students at En To To’s seminar Keys to Success: Doh Hot-Up Yuh Head, at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain, today, Martinez said he had spoken with B Mobile and the company is willing to assist the corporation.

Speaking with Newsday after the seminar, Martinez said further discussion is needed before the decision is formalised.

“I am hoping we can have WiFi in the square by Christmas. I would like that very much as mayor. I think it will bring more people to the square.”