Police accused of breaching protocol when removing Aunty Sheila

IN DEFENCE: Manager of the WIUSBSO Mt Paran home for the aged in La Romaine, Gloria Harewood (right), with vice chairman of the board Kerwin Jones and president of the Residential Care Association Caroline Ruiz at a press conference on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

PRESIDENT of the Residential Care Association, Caroline Ruiz, is deeming the removal of 85-year-old Sheila Hall from an elderly care home in La Romaine last week as tasteless and illegal, and a breach of protocol and due process.

Ruiz said on Tuesday, the police had no right to break down the gates to the WIUSBSO Mt Paran facility and remove Hall. She said the owners of the home were treated like criminals on Thursday last week, and the home’s reputation was tarnished in the public’s domain.

At a press conference at the home, Ruiz said an investigation by the association concluded that the home, which is run by a board, followed all proper procedures. Also present were the board’s vice chairman Kerwin Jones and manager Gloria Harewood.

Ruiz said Hall was removed from the home under the guise that she was being taken to the hospital but, to date, the document for Hall’s release had not been signed.

Hall’s niece, Glenisha Harrison, sought the assistance of Southern Division fire and police officers to remove her from the home after she accused its management of denying her access to visit her aunt.

This claim has been denied by the home’s management who said in order to visit a patient, any relative or friend must sign a log book, and there is a record of Harrison’s visits on numerous occasions.

Ruiz said, too often homeowners are crucified and it is not fair to them.

"We did our investigation on this incident. We would not stand up for something that is not right. Once policies and the proper procedures were met, we would stand up with any homeowner. What is happening with the rights of the client? That is the first priority, and Mrs Hall did not want to leave with this woman.”

Ruiz said she was told that Hall had always expressed apprehension when Harrison visited.

“The home has a right to protect its client who was brought in by her son who recently died of cancer. The police did not produce any documents when they broke down the home’s doors and removed the woman who may very well be in danger now.”

Jones said Hall had been with them for some time and had become part of their family.

“She (Harrison) said Hall suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and this is not true. We have medical records to show she is of sound mind.”

The association and home’s management are calling on the Social Development Ministry to launch an investigation into the matter and visit Hall.