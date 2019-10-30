PM, President meet

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks with President Paula-Mae Weekes at NAPA in Port of Spain. At centre is Rowley’s wife Sharon. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister and President Paula-Mae Weekes met on Wednesday at the Office of the President in St Ann's.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley said, "Earlier this morning I sat with Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, for our customary meeting."

Newsday was reliably informed that meetings between Rowley and Weekes take place "regularly as required by the Constitution."

Section 81 of the Constitution says, "The Prime Minister shall keep the President fully informed concerning the general conduct of the government of TT and shall furnish the President with such information as he/she may request with respect to any particular matter relating to the government of TT."

Government officials said the conversations between the Prime Minister and President are confidential.

In another post, Rowley said he also went to the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain later in the day and signed the condolence book for former chief justice Clinton Bernard, who died on Saturday.