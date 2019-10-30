Overall quiet Divali weekend, no scratchbombs seized

Spectators look on at the fireworks on the final night of the Divali celebrations at the NCIC Nagar in Chaguanas on Saturday sings for the audience on the final night of the Divali celebrations at the NCIC Nagar in Chaguanas on Saturday. Photo: Elliot Francois

It was a generally quiet long weekend for residents of northern and Trinidad, with few reports of major crimes between Friday and Monday afternoon.

Newsday spoke with senior police officers from several divisions, who said the reported incidents including a drive-by shooting in Bagatelle, Diego Martin, the sexual assault and robbery of a Barataria woman on Saturday and the accidental shooting of a man in Sangre Chiquito, on Sunday.

Eastern division police said there were also reports of a man tryting to cash a fraudulent cheque on Friday.

In the Central Division, police said there were no reports of serious crime for Divali between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Senior police also said there were no reports of any seizures of illegal fireworks either before or during Divali celebrations over the weekend.