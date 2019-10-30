Morvant man shot dead in suspected reprisal killing

Stock photo

Morvant Police and Homicide investigators are at the scene of a murder in Mon Repos, Morvant, where a man was shot dead.

Police said Micah Hamlet, was killed by gunmen at around 11.45 am while standing on Kerr Trace. Residents reported hearing gunfire and called the police, who found his body.

Investigators said at least ten spent shells were found at the scene.

Police suspect that Hamlet may have been killed as a reprisal for the shooting and wounding of two Morvant men earlier this month.