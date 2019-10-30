Martin celebrates 100th bday ….gets best wishes from the President

Cecil Martin with Lynette and his brother Percy. -

Cecil Hugo Martin, who turned 100 years on October 6, was the toast of a family luncheon held at Jenny’s Ranch in Wallerfield, Arima.

Ten days before the event, family member Wilbur Walrond said Martin, who was enjoying good health, suffered his first stroke which left him unable to walk, talk or feed himself.

“Two days before the event he had a second stroke which did not help matters any.

On the day of the event, unable to walk, he refused to use a wheelchair and insisted that he was going to walk into the room so, with the help of his loved ones, he did exactly that to be with his youngest generation, his grandson Mark and Marlene Daisley (seventh) generation and his great grandchildren Lizbeth, 15, and nine-year-old twins Uri and Zoe (eighth) generation.”

Walrond said Martin, a first cousin of the late former president George Maxwell Richards, could not speak to express his heartfelt thanks to President Paula-Mae Weekes for her profound kindness in taking the time out of her busy schedule to personally write to him.

Walrond said: “With head down and his now famous right hand, placed firmly over his heart, and with his eyes closed, he listened to every word that was conveyed to him from Her Excellency.

“The Martin Brancker, Martin and Daisley families are deeply indebted to Her Excellency for adding that very terse and well-timed moment of joy to our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather on this the100th anniversary of his life, and we are pleased to inform her that ironically, three days later, Cecil began walking, talking and feeding himself again, and who knows, perhaps he is well on the start of the second century of his life.”

The event was hosted by Martin’s daughters Pat Martin Branker and Grace Daisley.

Two days after Martin’s birthday, arrangements were made for his professional home care, and since then, he has reportedly been greatly improving, as he has started walking, talking and feeding himself again.

Martin was born in San Fernando on October 6, 1919, to Percival Martin and Marilese St Andre of Martinique. He and wife Yvonne Enid Layne had three children Patricia, Grace and Kenneth Dunbar.

Martin worked at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, Shell Trinidad Ltd, and excelled as a quantity surveyor. He is responsible for the design of several commercial buildings that line Point Fortin’s main streets.