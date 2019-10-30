Las Lomas No1 wants water

Residents of Las Lomas No 1 are calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for water.

One resident, who only gave her name as Vitra, said they have had none for the past three weeks.

“The situation is just terrible. Image a holiday like Divali and no water to cook or do any house-cleaning. I cannot cook, wash or clean.

“Every day my son-in-law has to put a small tank on his truck to go and get water for the household to bathe. We have a baby in the house.

"Two weeks ago water came and it was so dirty no one could have used the water. Not even to wash our clothes."

Vitra said she her family have been eating fast food for the past two weeks because of the water shortage.

She said, residents of Las Lomas No 2 and 3 have water, while they were left without.

Contacted for comment, the authority’s communications manager Daniel Plenty said he was not aware of the issue and asked for some of the residents' information.

Plenty said he would look into the matter.