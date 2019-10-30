Khan: We’re working to resolve the issue

Franklin Khan. Minister of Energy and Energy Industries

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan yesterday said a decision will be made soon on calls from the Petroleum Dealers Association for regularised fuel margins.

Khan told Newsday, "We are aware that there are challenges with the liquid fuels margins. The case has been made out by both the association and Unipet." He explained that the margin is set by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in consultation with him.

"Both ministers are in discussion, and a decision on the way forward will be made shortly."

Efforts to contact Imbert were unsuccessful.

Association president Robin Narayansingh said he has not received any word from either the finance or energy ministries about a meeting to resolve the situation. He said some 32 stations, mostly Unipet, were closed. Narayansingh said some opened part of the day while others were closed for the entire day, but it was not a punitive measure by the dealers against citizens.

Narayansingh said the current margins make it difficult for dealers to properly service the public. "We are stifled."

He explained that the association has made recommendations to the Government for an increase in the margins for the last four years but to no avail. Narayansingh was concerned that unless something is done, the liquid petroleum industry will end up in financial ruin, but he was optimistic that a solution could be found.

Energy Chamber CEO Dr Thackwray Driver said the situation is the result of the regulated market in fuels. He explained that the dealers’ revenue is based on a set of margins which are part of the market's regulation to support the fuel subsidy system. While dealers' net revenue is set by law, Driver said their costs vary based on factors such as increases to the minimum wage or increased security costs.

He said the chamber supports the association in its call for sustainable margins. Driver added, the chamber also supports de-regulation of the petroleum retail market and the removal of the fuel subsidy system. He also said the general decline in fuel sales, especially diesel, has contributed to the dealers' problems.

"While this decline is a good thing, from an energy efficiency point of view, it does mean that retail stations are seeing decreased sales." In supporting a reduction on the reliance of liquid fuels through the introduction of electric vehicles and conversion of existing vehicles to CNG, Driver said the chamber believes this requires changes to the fuel retail sector.

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said the situation demanded Khan's intervention. Of the 140 gas stations in TT, Ramnarine said 25 are part of Unipet's network and the industry hires 2,000 people. "Fuel distribution is the lifeblood of our country. The reality is, many of these 140 stations are now sub-economic and are making losses or having to cut costs to stay alive.”

Ramnarine said the solution is to improve the wholesale and retail margins to a level that allows for the survival of the entire supply chain.

He explained, these changes will not cause an increase in fuel prices. "The increase in the margins can be absorbed into the fuel subsidy which is now at the lowest its been in decades. A nominal adjustment in the wholesale and retail margins will save the industry from further decline and preserve jobs.”