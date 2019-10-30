Godfather of Keone Paryag: He tried to make his parents proud

Keone Paryag and Danah Alleyne -

Despite the mistakes he made throughout his life, Jean-Keone Paryag did his best to make his parents proud, according to Paryag's godfather and uncle Benedict Paryag.

The elder Paryag gave the eulogy at his nephew's funeral at St Theresa's RC Church, Woodbrook, and emotionally recalled Jean-Keone's birth and early years as a student.

He said Paryag quickly earned a reputation as a diligent student and hard worker to make his family happy.

"He would do past exam papers and continued to excel at university, when he was awarded an impressive write-up by his teachers out of all other students from China and Holland. He was loved by his family and he will be missed."

Parish priest Fr Gregory Augustine called on mourners to remember Paryag for the life he lived rather than his death. He also said while learning and experiencing success was a part of life, equally important was learning how to deal with failure and death.

In his homily Augustine recalled the Gospel of Luke and urged relatives to find comfort in those around them.

"We must learn to grasp and understand failure and death, there are millions of people throughout the world that suffer with failure, all of us at some point would have suffered from failure and so today we join with the Paryag family in their grief and loss.

"The story of Jean-Keone Paryag is a story of 34 years, of a young man who from his first hours was loved by his parents and friends, a young man who wanted the best and was given the best. He was a man of passion, a man with a vigour for life, a man with a vision."

Aufustine asked mourners to remember Paryag as a devoted son and keep his legacy of hard work and selflessness alive.

Paryag's girlfriend Dana Alleyne and her father Pastor Dave Alleyne attended the funeral.

Paryag's body was taken to the Long Circular Road Crematorium.

The younger Alleyne was involved in a domestic dispute with Paryag on October 19, during which Paryag pulled out a pistol and fired shots inside her Biljah Road, Chaguanas, apartment.

There was a standoff with police, ending with Paryag being shot by police when he reportedly raised his gun at them.

He died of blood loss at the Chaguanas Health Facility minutes later.