Former CJ’s funeral on Wednesday

Retired Chief Justice Clinton Bernard at the launch of his autobiography Beyond the Bridge at Castle Killarney (formerly Stollymeyer's Castle) on August 19, 2018. -

The funeral of retired chief justice Clinton Bernard takes place next Wednesday at 9.30 am at the Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin.

It will be followed by a private cremation at the Long Circular Crematorium in St James.

While final plans for the funeral are still being worked on, ace pannist Len “Boogsie” Sharpe has been asked to play for Bernard. Bernard was a pan fanatic with a special love for Boogsie and Phase II.

Boogsie has obliged and will play How Great Thou Art.

The professional eulogy will be done by Patrick Jaggessar, while the personal one will be done by Bernard's children.

The family is waiting for Bernard’s three children to fly in for the funeral. Two of them, Lesley and Gina, are expected to arrive within the next 48 hours but the third, Garth, may be a little delayed.

Bernard died at his Westmoorings home on Saturday morning. He was 89.