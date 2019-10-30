Duke promises to free Tobago from Trinidad

Watson Duke. PHOTO: SUREASH CHOLAI

WATSON DUKE, leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, says it’s time to free Tobagonians from bondage – not through internal self-governance, but through full independence from Trinidad.

He said this separation is not a call for war, but instead for Tobago to have the chance to unlock its ability to grow its economy.

At a press conference at the Public Services Association’s office in Port of Spain on Tuesday, Duke said if his party is successful in capturing the two seats in Tobago for the general election, the island will have its own judicial system, a commissioner of police, a chief justice, prime minister, legislative power, its treasury and currency along with a cargo port.

“There is no going forward with any government, because we will out-vote them (in Parliament). They will not be able to pass a single bill unless they sit, discuss and agree on Tobago independence.”

But speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, former chief secretary Hochoy Charles disagreed with Duke’s independence promise to Tobagonians.

Charles, a member of the Voice of Tobago – a newly-formed coalition group, said separation is not what’s best for the island. He said the discussion on the internal self-government topic has been going on for a long time and he was surprised by Duke’s comments.

He said Duke, and others promising autonomy, must first understand how this country works and the benefits of unity.

Charles said all Tobago wants is to be granted legislative power to develop itself and be given respect, justice, and its fair share.

Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles, warned Duke that he will "pay the political price" for his call. He said Duke was completely misrepresenting the interests of Tobagonians. He said while autonomy is something Tobagonians are keen on, the majority have snubbed the idea of independence as they are all loyal to the twin-island republic.

"While Tobagonians have, over the years, passionately advocated for the right to have a greater say in the development of the island, they have even more forcefully resisted any idea of secession," he said.

"All discussion, negotiation, proposals, suggestion advanced by different and competing political interests over the last many years have always been framed in the context of the unitary state of TT. Interestingly, there are probably more Tobagonians living in Trinidad than are currently living in Tobago. It is the prevailing view of Tobagonians on the island, in Trinidad and the wider diaspora, that the concept of the sovereign state of TT is sacrosanct."

With the general elections looming next year and the THA elections in 2021, Charles believes Tobagonians will express their disapproval at the polls.

"Mr Duke's try with regards to the non-issue of Tobago's independence, confused by his own warped sense of self-importance and engineered by his political handlers and masters in Trinidad, Mr Duke can rest assured that he would pay the political price for this most divisive and profoundly dishonest misrepresentation of our interests here in Tobago."

At Tuesday’s press conference, Duke called on Tobagonians living in Trinidad to be ready to stand with him. His dream is to make Tobago stand on its own and create its own nation. “It means that at the 2020 elections, I am expecting a middle-of-the-road voting pattern. It could be 19, 20 (seats) at best. We have a minority government which creates a situation that both sides need to talk to each other.”

He added, “As soon as those two seats are given to me it’s my responsibility to ensure we go down on a boat ride full of Tobagonians to ensure independence. The constitution dissolves, there’s no longer Trinidad and Tobago. There’s Trinidad by itself and Trinidad by itself. We will now create our own nation.”

He said Central Government is using money and politics “as a whip on the backs of the people.” He said Tobago is tired of begging for money to run its economy. “We should have been able to get the money we want to build the economy we desire.”

He said Tobago is rich in resources and is capable of generating revenue and feeding itself without importing from Trinidad.

“It’s the will of the people that will triumph over the will of the government…Tobago had over 100 years of a legislative system that works and they place us under a country that had no legislative country but a legislative council.”

He said Tobago is “fed up of being mistreated by Trinidad” and its people “do not want to be a part of any act, what we want is a constitution. We do not want to be a part of a Trinidad constitution, we want a Tobago constitution.”

Duke said Tobago had “its own sense of direction” and had always been able to handle its own affairs before becoming a republic.