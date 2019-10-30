Connection begin First Citizens Cup with 3-0 win

W CONNECTION began their campaign in the First Citizens Cup on Monday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Pont Fortin Civic, in the first match of a double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Shahdon Winchester opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, with Mickaeel Gem Gordon doubling the lead in the 36th.

Neil Benjamin found the back of the net, two minutes into the second half, to ensure full points for Connection.

In related news, former Connection striker Earl Jean is taken over coaching duties at the club, with the long-standing Stuart Charles-Fevrier, who also serves as assistant TT coach, shifting to the role as the club’s technical director.

In a post on the Connection’s Facebook page, Charles-Fevrier was quoted as saying, “(Jean) is a player I have known from very young and he has grown up in the game learning and understanding my philosophy. He has been with the club for as long as I have, as both a player and as a coach, and I have every confidence that the team is in good hands and will continue to do well along with Elijah (Joseph), Clyde (Leon) and Aquelius (Sylvester) by his side.

“They have also played with the club in its early years under me, and are now part of the coaching staff. They share in my philosophy and that of the club. I will continue on as technical director giving my every support.”

In the latter game at Mucurapo, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers edged Police 1-0 with a strike from Jomoul Francois, in the 50th.

At the Diego Martin Recreation Ground, San Juan Jabloteh got items from Carlyle Mitchell (37th), Jodel Brown (40th) and Kadeem Hutchinson (72nd) as they cruised past 1976 FC Tobago Phoenix 3-0 while, in the second of back-to-back matches, AC Port of Spain (formerly North East Stars) were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiger Tanks Club Sando.

John-Paul Rochford netted for AC Port of Spain in the 72nd but Kemuel Rivers replied, from the penalty spot, in the 89th.