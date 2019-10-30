CJ anxious to get on with case Judge rules on evidential objections in LATT vs PM

Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

THE SCOPE of evidence which the Law Association (LATT) could rely on in its judicial review claim of the Prime Minister’s refusal to invoke impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie has been slightly narrowed.

The association will not be able to rely on an unsigned copy of a pre-action protocol letter sent by former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen to the Chief Justice in the UNC’s election petition matter, in which he accused Archie of apparent bias.

It will also not be able to rely on two newspaper reports attributing statements to former Chief Justice Michael de la Bastide that he never recommended people for housing.

Justice Vasheist Kokaram, who is presiding over the LATT’s legal challenge of the PM’s refusal to impeach the CJ, yesterday gave his decision on an evidential objection application filed by the Prime Minister’s attorneys.

The application complained that what amounted to the majority of LATT’s evidence was inadmissible, irrelevant or oppressive and irrelevant to the decision the Prime Minister had to make after receiving the LATT’s complaint on Archie’s alleged misconduct.

However, Kokaram overruled the PM’s objections on the background narrative surrounding the matter which led to the case being brought to court.

There were several other evidential objections, but these were settled by the association and the PM’s attorneys. They were commended by the judge for arriving at a consensus on these issues, which included judgements previously delivered in Archie’s challenge of the LATT’s probe as well as transcripts of statements made by Dr Rowley when he announced that he had received advice not to approach the President, under Section 137 of the Constitution, to remove the CJ from office.

Only the part of the transcript relevant to the case will be allowed.

The matter will now go to trial in February.

Earlier this month, parties agreed to a rolled-up judicial review hearing so that the matter can be dealt with quickly. This means the judge will consider the association’s complaints against the PM as well as whether to give permission to bring the proceedings at one hearing, rather than the more drawn-out and costly two-stage procedure.

In his ruling yesterday, Kokaram said rolled-up hearings were not a fetter or bar to evidential objections, even if, as is the practice, once agreed to, the defendant abandoned a right to object.

“Rolled-up hearings doesn’t dispense with the court’s case management powers,” he said, adding that where the defendant had not yet filed evidence, the court would act cautiously and some latitude is given unless there a flagrant abuse of the rules on public law proceedings and evidence.

He also said even in such types of cases, the rules of hearsay also applied and the question of what evidence stays and what goes ought to be determined at an early stage.

Addressing the court on behalf of the Prime Minister was the head of his legal team, Reginald Armour, SC. Attorney Rishi Dass argued against the objections.

Lead attorney for the Chief Justice’s legal team, John Jeremie, SC, although not responding to the objections, told the judge his team's role was separate and distinct from the association, the prime minister and the AG, “all of whom are in a real and practical sense in the arena of battle.”

Jeremie said there was no doubt that the resolution of issues in dispute in the substantive matter will have a bearing, “not simply on the Honourable Chief Justice” but on every future holder of the office.

“Accordingly we are anxious to get on with the substantive matter. To that end, we are happy to have seen, late last night, an agreement in principle between the parties, at least on certain matters in dispute between them.

“It is our hope that the remaining matters will be dealt with in as quick and expeditious a manner as possible.”

Another case-management hearing is set for November 15, while trial dates have already been set for February 4 and 5.

In its application, the LATT intends to ask the High Court to direct Rowley to reconsider his decision so that a tribunal can be appointed to investigate Archie. The association, represented by Jamaican QC Dr Lloyd Barnett, is seeking some six declarations.

They include declarations that the PM’s decision not to make representations to the President that Archie should be removed from office, so that the allegations against him can be investigated, was illegal, unlawful, contrary to law, unreasonable and an improper exercise of discretion.

It also wants the court to declare that Rowley’s decision was not made in the performance of his constitutional functions in the public interest; that his decision was made in bad faith and actuated by bias; that he took into account irrelevant considerations; and that he failed to take into account relevant considerations.

Appearing for the LATT are Queen’s Counsel Lloyd Barnett, Elaine Greene, Rishi Dass, Kiel Tacklalsingh, Kirk Bengochea and Imran Ali. Representing the PM are Reginald Armour, SC, Justin Phelps, Kendra Mark and Raphael Ajodha. Senior Counsel John Jeremie and Ian Benjamin lead Kerwyn Garcia and Keith Scotland for the CJ, while Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein leads Sasha Bridgemohansingh and Michelle Benjamin for the AG.